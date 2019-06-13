Vernon residents invited to city climate action booth at Sunshine Festival

Festival-goers will be able to learn about the Climate Action Advisory Committee plan, view art

The City of Vernon Climate Action Advisory Committee will have a booth at the Sunshine Festival this weekend.

The festival, which is free, takes place on Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m along 30th Avenue.

At the booth, community members will be invited to talk to committee members about climate change and the climate action plan they are preparing.

According to the city, the plan will “propose a vision for a climate resilient Vernon, and address both mitigation of greenhouse gases and preparation for the impacts of climate change.”

There will also be art from local youth showing how they see the future in the face of climate change.

For more information visit vernon.ca/climate-action.

