Vernon recreation looks to reopen ice times at Kal Tire Place North

Recreation Services is canvassing user groups to see interest for potential July 6 opening

Kal Tire Place North Arena could be reopened as soon as early next month.

The City of Vernon’s Recreation Services is reaching out to arena users to determine the level of interest for booking ice times and is considering an opening date of July 6.

User groups would be restricted to the number of participants they could have on the ice as per the BC Recreation and Parks Association’s Guideline for Restarting Operations on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic.

User groups would also have to follow safe return to play guidelines outlined by the province and local sport organizations.

“By canvassing the user groups, we can assess the level of demand as well as determine the financial viability of reopening the arena,” recreation customer service manager Leah Walker said June 17.

First, city council must review the financial impact of the arenas reopening and endorse a Risk Mitigation Plan that will be presented by Recreation Services staff on June 22.

Ice times are available for rent, specifically mid-day, Monday through Friday.

“If groups are interested in booking ice, we need to hear from them,” Walker said.

Groups interested in booking times can email arenabookings@vernon.ca.

