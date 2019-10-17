Vernon RCMP seek assistance in locating vehicle involved in hit and run

Vernon RCMP are searching for a grey sedan that struck a motorcycle on Oct. 8 at 48 Ave. and 24 St.

Vernon RCMP are appealing for public assistance in locating the vehicle and driver involved in a hit and run collision with a motorcyclist. (File photo)

Vernon RCMP are on the lookout for the vehicle and driver involved in a hit and run with a motorcyclist, and are asking the public for assistance.

On Oct. 8 at about 6:30 p.m. a grey sedan style care struck a grey Yamaha motorcycle in Vernon at the intersection of 48 Avenue and 24 Street. The vehicle fled the scene after making no attempt to stop, police say.

“Our officers are diligently following all leads in this matter” said Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “We believe there may be noticeable damage to the front of the car and are asking anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has information regarding the vehicle or driver are asked to call the RCMP at 250-545-7171 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Witnesses can also leave an anonymous tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

Brendan Shykora