Vernon RCMP looking for wanted man

Vernon RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate a wanted man.
According to police, Darrin Daniel Sukovieff is wanted on outstanding charges for possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and driving while prohibited.
Police said they have made numerous attempts to locate Sukovieff, however so far they have been unsuccessful.
Sukovieff is described as:
- Caucasian male
- 32 years old
- 175 cm (five-foot-nine)
- 73 kg (161 lbs)
- Brown hair
- Green eyes
If you have any information about Darrin Daniel Sukovieff or where he might be, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.
To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.