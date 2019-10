RCMP are seeking the owner of a missing wedding ring. (RCMP)

A wedding ring has gone unclaimed in the lost-and-found box for months

Vernon RCMP are looking for the owner of a missing ring.

A woman’s wedding ring was turned in by a local business after it sat unclaimed in their lost and found for several months.

The rightful owner can claim it at the Vernon RCMP detachment.

