Vernon RCMP investigating assault on taxi driver

RCMP were called to assist a taxi driver who had just been assaulted by a female passenger.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating an assault on a taxi driver after a passenger decided to hire a ride from Vernon to Enderby with no intention of paying.

On Nov. 10, 2018, just after 3 a.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to assist a taxi driver who had just been assaulted by a female passenger after receiving a ride from Vernon to Enderby.

Through investigation, officers discovered that a female passenger hired the taxi to take her to Enderby and once the final destination was reached, the woman got out of the cab without paying, but not before uttering threats with a weapon and assaulting the driver.

“The North Okanagan RCMP take incidents of this nature very seriously and are thoroughly investigating this incident, said Const. Kelly Brett. “The driver did not sustain any injuries during this incident, however, did the correct thing by pulling the cab over, ending the fare and calling the police.”

Although the suspect was able to flee the scene on foot prior to police arrival, officers were able to make a possible identification. The suspect could be facing a charge of obtaining services without paying, assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The file remains under investigation.

