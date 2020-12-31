Vernon RCMP amp up New Year’s Eve enforcement

Residents urged to spend the evening at home with loved ones

It might be an early night for some celebrating New Year’s Eve with the latest provincial health order to cut liquor sales off at 8 p.m.

And local police are hoping it’s also a quiet night.

“We are encouraging everyone to celebrate the New Year at home with their loved ones,” Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP media relations Const. Chris Terleski said.

But being that it is one of the most popular nights to party, extra enforcement will be out.

“We are prepared and will have an enhanced police presence tonight throughout the community,” Terleski said.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Dec. 30 that the 10 p.m. liquor sales cutoff would be dropped to 8 p.m. for Dec. 31 only.

The reason, she said, is late-night parties lead to risky behaviour.

