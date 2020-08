Fuel up in Vernon for less than $1

One Vernon gas station is currently pumping the cheapest gas in the entire province.

Super Save, with locations on 32nd Street and 25th Avenue, is reportedly pouring fuel for 99.9 cents, according to GasBuddy, meanwhile the provincial average is closer to 122.3 cents per litre.

Pumps around town are pumping at a variety of price tags ranging from 101.9 to 114.9 cents per litre.

READ MORE: Tipped logging truck loses load near Cherryville

READ MORE: Boat taken off Wood Lake, alcohol found on board

@caitleerachCaitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lake Country Calendar