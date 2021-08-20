Vernon police search for missing man

Turn to public for tips on 31-year-old Matthew MacGugan's whereabouts

Matthew MacGugan, 31, was last seen Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (RCMP)

Police are turning the public in hopes of finding 31-year-old Matthew Andrew MacGugan who was last seen Thursday (Aug. 19).

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are concerned for his well being and efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

He’s described as a 5-7, 143-pound man with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of MacGugan is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: White Rock Lake wildfire ‘far from over’: Vernon mayor

@VernonNewsnewsroom@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star