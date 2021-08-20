Matthew MacGugan, 31, was last seen Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (RCMP)

Vernon police search for missing man

Turn to public for tips on 31-year-old Matthew MacGugan's whereabouts

  • Aug. 20, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Police are turning the public in hopes of finding 31-year-old Matthew Andrew MacGugan who was last seen Thursday (Aug. 19).

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are concerned for his well being and efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

He’s described as a 5-7, 143-pound man with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of MacGugan is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: White Rock Lake wildfire ‘far from over’: Vernon mayor

@VernonNewsnewsroom@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star

Previous story
VIDEO: Residents cheer on crews as they continue to battle White Rock Lake wildfire
Next story
How to vote on or before Sept. 20

Just Posted