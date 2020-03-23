Vernon police investigate shots fired

  • Mar. 23, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigate shots fired on Saturday, March 21, 2020. (File photo)

Shots were fired just after midnight on March 21, and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are still investigating.

Police were called shortly after midnight to the 1700 block of 43rd Street where evidence confirmed shots were fired.

Officers spoke with neighbours and talked with potential witnesses to obtain more information. They have not found any evidence indicating anyone was injured in the incident.

Vernon police are asking witnesses to call the detachment at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit nokscrimestoppers.com and reference file No. 2020-4778.

