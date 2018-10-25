Vernon pedestrian struck by vehicle

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is investigating an incident where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle overnight.

On Oct. 24, just after 8:30 p.m., police were called to the intersection of 39th Ave and 33rd Street, Vernon, where a pedestrian had been struck by a motor vehicle. A vehicle travelling eastbound on 39th Avenue struck the pedestrian who was walking on the south side of the street just meters away from a marked crosswalk.

Related: Crashes reach ‘all-time high’ across B.C.: ICBC

Emergency Health Services (EHS) attended and transported the pedestrian, a 61-year-old Vernon man to the nearest medical facility with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“The driver, a 37-year-old Vernon man, was cooperative with police and remained on scene,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “There were no signs of impairment in this incident and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.”

Witnesses to this incident that have not yet spoken to police are asked to call the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and reference file #2018-25417.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.