Vernon pays tribute to homeless with memorial event

Sheila Lavigne places a flower in memory of her dad Albert Lavigne at the 2017 Homeless Memorial at Polson Park. The sixth annual event is slated for Thursday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. in the park. (Morning Star - file photo)

The public is welcome to attend a memorial to those died without a home.

The sixth annual Homeless Memorial is slated for Thursday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. in Polson Park by the gazebo located beside Highway 97 on the park’s west side.

“Anyone is welcome to come,” said Rev. Chuck Harper, community chaplain for North Okanagan Community Chaplaincy, a ministry of First Baptist Church.

“We gather to remember the friends and loved ones we lost through the effects of homelessness which includes addiction and compromised health. Please join us to remember the lives we continue to lose and to honour those who continue to serve our guys and gals.”

The event is hosted in partnership with Turning Points Collaborative; City of Vernon; Cammy Lafleur Outreach programs; Social Planning Council of the North Okanagan; Upper Room Mission; Salvation Army; Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction; Community Safety; North Okanagan Friendship Centre Society; Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP.

