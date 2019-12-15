Vernon organization aiming to help teens at Christmas

Teens Count Too will be making gift presentations this week but is still accepting cash donations

The TD Bank Vernon main branch is one of many organizations that have supported Vernon’s Teen Count Too in the past. The organization, which helps brighten up Christmas for area teenagers, is hoping for some donations to help them along. (Morning Star - file photo)

A group that helps North Okanagan teenagers is hoping the public will remember them at Christmas.

Teens Count Too is hosting its annual fundraiser and, over the coming week, will be donating gifts to teens at the following locations:

* Alternative Learning and Open Door;

* Armstrong Food Bank;

* Pleasant Valley Secondary School;

* AL Fortune Secondary Indigenous Education Progam;

* Safehouse;

* Seaton School;

* Fulton School.

“Volunteers will be distributing gifts starting Tuesday at the Salvation Army and will be forwarding the out of town gifts to agencies and schools listed,” said Garry Molitwenik, spokesperson for Teens Count Too, who added the public can make cash donations to the agency.

READ MORE: Cinderellla pop-up store helps Vernon grads, teens

“The best solution for assisting is cash or cheque payable to Teens Count Too. A Revenue Canada Charitable Tax Receipt will be forwarded to those who donate.”

The donation can be dropped off at Sun-FM or mail the donation to Teens Count Too (SUN FM) 2800-31 Street, Vernon, BC V1T 5H4.