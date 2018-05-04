Vernon opens up 2019 budget talks

Vernon’s 2019 budget consultation is live and residents can now use the interactive budget allocator tool to help council and administration understand the public’s priorities on various services provided by the city.

The survey is open until May 27.

“It’s easy to participate and it is informative,” said Nick Nilsen, city communications officer. “Simply go to www.EngageVernon.ca, click on the Vernon Budget 2019 tile, and sign up to provide your input. Then, try the budget allocator to show us how you would like to see the budget built.”

The 2019 budget consultation includes videos, links and background information on various services to help guide participants throughout the consultation.

The budget allocator allows residents to provide their own thoughts and priorities on the budget. Input from participants will be reviewed by mayor and council as part of their budget discussions and decisions.

The consultation is the first step in developing next year’s budget.

