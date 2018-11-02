Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s weekly wanted

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s help in finding the following people, wanted on a variety of warrants.
Amy Davis
Wanted for: Breach of Undertaking
Davis, 22, is a Caucasian female, five-foot-two, 115 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
RCMP File #2018-13637
Samuel Fuller
Wanted for: Fail to comply with a probation order
Fuller, 20 is a Caucasian male, six-foot-three, 201 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
RCMP File# 2018-23083
Bradley Moore
Wanted for: Break and Enter
Moore, 31, is a Caucasian male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.
RCMP File #: 2017-21656
Benjamin Hodgins
Wanted for: Theft Under $5,000
Hodgins, 25, is a Caucasian male, five-foot-nine, 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
RCMP File: #2018-2472
Do not approach or attempt to apprehend these individuals.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the following individuals is asked to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.
Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.
