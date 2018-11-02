Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s weekly wanted

The following people are wanted on various warrants by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP

  • Nov. 2, 2018 12:00 a.m.
The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s help in finding the following people, wanted on a variety of warrants.

Amy Davis

Wanted for: Breach of Undertaking

Davis, 22, is a Caucasian female, five-foot-two, 115 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

RCMP File #2018-13637

Samuel Fuller

Wanted for: Fail to comply with a probation order

Fuller, 20 is a Caucasian male, six-foot-three, 201 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP File# 2018-23083

Bradley Moore

Wanted for: Break and Enter

Moore, 31, is a Caucasian male, five-foot-10, 161 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

RCMP File #: 2017-21656

Benjamin Hodgins

Wanted for: Theft Under $5,000

Hodgins, 25, is a Caucasian male, five-foot-nine, 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

RCMP File: #2018-2472

Do not approach or attempt to apprehend these individuals.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the following individuals is asked to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

