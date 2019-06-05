Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP seek wanted men

Seven individuals are sought by RCMP on outstanding warrants

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are releasing Vernon’s wanted persons for the period of May 27- June 9.

Do not approach or attempt to apprehend these individuals. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the following individuals is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

MATTHEW STADEL

Wanted for: Fail to comply with probation order.

Stadel, 33, is described as a Caucasian male, 5-foot-8, 155 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. RCMP file is #2019-9951;

CONNER EGLESE

Wanted for: Breach of recognizance and fail to comply with probation order.

Eglese, 30, is described as a Caucasian male, 5-foot-9, 155 poinds, brown hair and brown eyes. RCMP files are #2019-9722/2019-9721;

TYLER GREEENWELL

Wanted for: Fail to comply with probation order and breach of recognizance;

Greenwell, 31, is described as a Caucasian male; 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes. RCMP Files are #2018-27760; 2019-10831; 2019-10932;

BENJAMIN HODGINS

Wanted for: Fail to comply with probation order.

Hodgins, 26, is described as a Caucasian male; 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, brown hair and green eyes. RCMP file is #2019-2011.

KODY PERRAULT

Wanted for: Break and Enter with intent;

Perrault, 26, is described as a Caucasian male, 6-foot-2, 221 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. RCMP file is 32018-69322.

ROBERT LONG

Wanted for: Drive while prohibited;

Long, 55, is escribed as a Caucasian male, 5-foot-11, 170 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. RCMP file is #2019-3536.

DALE WILLIAMS

Wanted for: Resist / obstruct police, drive while prohibited and fail to comply with probation order.

Williams, 30, is described as a Caucasian male, 6-feet, 190 pounds, black hair and blue eyes. RCMP file is #2019-7650.

