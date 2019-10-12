Vernon museum changes hours to accommodate 9-5 workers

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is pushing back its open hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays. (Submitted photo)

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is changing its opening hours in order to make it easier for 9-5 workers to come by for a visit.

Opening hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays have been pushed back to 2 p.m., and closing hours have been moved to 8:30 p.m. The changes will be effective Oct. 17.

The plan to shift the schedule came courtesy of executive director Steve Fleck, according to a museum spokesperson on Saturday.

“He hopes that the later hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays will allow the Museum to provide workshops, events and time to tour the exhibits for individuals usually confined by business and school hours.”

The complete and updated schedule is as follows:

  • Tuesdays: 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thursdays: 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Fridays: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Prior to the change, the museum will be open from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 for a one-time occurrence.

