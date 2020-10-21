Vernon Mounties find illicit drugs in hidden vehicle compartment

Police seized 4 kg of methamphetamine from a Jeep involved in a violent hit and run March 24

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP located a hidden compartment in a vehicle, leading to a significant drug seizure, police said in a media release Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (RCMP photo)

Vernon police have seized several kilograms of illicit drugs found in a hidden compartment in a seized vehicle.

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Police Section seized a Jeep Grand Cherokee as part of an ongoing investigation into a violent hit and run that took place in Vernon on March 24, 2020.

Police released video of the vehicle ramming into a cyclist in the 2000 block of 43 Street following a verbal altercation. Two men then exited the Jeep and assaulted the 47-year-old cyclist on the ground.

A number of investigative avenues were pursued, but police were unable to identify the driver and occupants responsible for the hit and run and assault.

The Targeted Policing section seized the vehicle and sought its forfeiture under the Civil Forfeiture Act.

Before the Jeep went to public auction, a detailed search revealed an after-market compartment containing four kilograms of methamphetamine and more than 100 grams of cocaine.

“This seizure is significant and we are continuing to investigate with plans to propose drug charges,” said Sgt. David Evans of the Vernon Targeted Policing Unit.

Having a hidden compartment in a vehicle is prohibited by the Armoured Vehicle and After Market Compartment Act.

Brendan Shykora