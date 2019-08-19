Vernon motorists, prepare for disruptions on Wednesday

Roadwork on 32nd Avenue may slow traffic next week

The affected area of 32nd Avenue, between 18 and 19 streets, is highlighted on a map. (City of Vernon)

Motorists can expect disruptions next Wednesday, Aug. 21, on 32nd Avenue between 18th and 19th streets.

The City of Vernon will be repairing the sanitary main in the roadway between 7 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Traffic control will be on site to direct motorists.

No alternate routes will be necessary and sidewalks will remain open for property access.

“Every effort will be made to minimize disruption in the area,” the city said.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause and appreciate your co-operation to ensure the timely completion of this project.”

Meanwhile, the next day, single lane traffic will be maintained along Coldstream Avenue on Thursday, Aug. 22,from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. for the installation of sanitary and water services.

Traffic control personnel will be on site to guide motorist and pedestrians through. No alternate routes will be needed. The sidewalk on the north side of Coldstream Avenue will be closed during this work. The south sidewalk will remain open.

