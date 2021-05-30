Vernon motel standoff ends peacefully

Witnesses say RCMP officers had weapons trained on room at 32nd Street motel; one individual arrested

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers are focused on a Vernon motel room in the 4100 block of 32nd Street Saturday, May 29, shortly before 8 p.m. The reason for the police presence is not known at this point but one individual was taken into custody peacefully. (Dustin Scafe-Pozzobon photo)

Some drama unfolded at a Vernon motel Saturday evening, May 29.

Witnesses took to social media to post pictures of RCMP officers with weapons drawn, focused on a room at a motel in the 4100 block of 32nd Street.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m.

One witness said as many as 50 people were watching the event, which ended peacefully with the arrest of one individual and no shots fired.

Black Press has reached out to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for details.

