Vernon mission only open for meals amid COVID-19

To ensure health and safety of users, staff and volunteers, operational hours changed for Upper Room Mission

The Upper Room Mission will only open during mealtimes amid evolving coronavirus pandemic. (Upper Room Mission - photo)

Vernon’s Upper Room Mission will only be open during mealtimes to ensure the safety of all guests amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization posted a statement on social media stating it will be open for breakfast from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and dinner from 3-4 p.m.

“Anyone who is feeling sick is asked not to access the Mission and seek medical attention,” the Upper Room Mission said. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”

The safety and health of staff, volunteers and guests is of utmost importance to the Mission, it said in the post.

“These measures are to ensure the safety of everyone who passes through our doors.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus closes office doors at Vernon Homeless outreach program

READ MORE: B.C. bans all gatherings of 50+ people to slow COVID-19 transmission

@caitleerachCaitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star