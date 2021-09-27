Vernon may need to reconsider RV parking bylaws: councillor

Tofino is searching for strategies to mitigate street-parking congestion, including a potential ban on RV's.

A city councillor is readying to put forward a notice of motion to address the issue of people living in recreational vehicles on Vernon streets.

Coun. Brian Quiring said the bylaws around the parking of RVs may need to change this as some vehicles are parked with their bump-outs extended, impeding traffic.

“That needs to be reviewed,” he told council colleagues in the Monday, Sept. 27 meeting.

Quiring said while many vehicles are being moved every 48-hours as per the bylaw, he worries many of the vehicles he sees aren’t “roadworthy,” and recommended some sort of inspection procedures are implemented.

