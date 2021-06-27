Vernon, Kelowna beat heat records Saturday

Lytton and Lillooet were the province's hot spots at 43.2 C and 43.1 C, respectively

Geese seek some relief from the heat at Kin Beach when temperatures hit 38.8 C in Vernon on June 26, 2021, in the midst of a heat wave. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Saturday was hot. So hot, in fact, Kelowna and Vernon set new records according to Environment Canada.

June 26 saw temperatures rise in Vernon to 38.8 C, beating the 2002 record of 36.7.

Kelowna’s mercury rose to 38.9 C, passing by the 37.5 C record set in 2002.

Osoyoos made the national weather agency’s list with a new record of 40.1 C, beating the 39.3 C point set 19 years ago.

Princeton beat its 2006 record by 2.3 degrees at 38.8 C. Kamloops hit 40.7 degrees, also 2.3 degrees hotter than its 2006 record when temperatures hit 38.4 C.

Lytton and Lillooet were the province’s hot spots at 43.2 C and 43.1 C, respectively.

BC Hydro also recorded a new record for the highest summer peak hourly demand.

Preliminary analysis show BC Hydro customers used 7,972 megawatts, surpassing the 7,897-megawatt record set Aug. 18, 2020.

The utility said it’s prepared for increased demand as the forecast calls for temperatures to rise to the mid-40s across the region by Tuesday.

