Vernon hospital fundraiser exceeds target

The generous spirit of the community has allowed the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s 30th annual Light a Bulb Campaign to raise $275,888, exceeding the campaign’s $250,000 goal.
Businesses, individuals and organizations contributed to the campaign in donations varying from $10 to $40,000.
“Every donation we received was vital in making this happen. We want to sincerely thank everyone who contributed to Light a Bulb, ensuring the best outcomes for health care in the North Okanagan,” said Lisa Westermark, VJH Foundation executive director.
The money raised will purchase a fleet of new endoscopes for cancer screening in the VJH Ambulatory Care Unit.
“Donations to this campaign have made a real and meaningful impact by helping us purchase critical diagnostic equipment that supports early cancer detection,” said Dr. Curtis Mohamed, 2017 Light a Bulb campaign chair.
Light a Bulb began 30 years ago when then-VJH Board member Daphne Thuillier spearheaded a campaign to raise funds for a heart monitoring system for the ICU and Emergency Department at VJH. Part of the fundraising campaign included a ‘Light a Bulb’ promotion where a gift of $20 would light a bulb on a tree outside the hospital.
Since then, Light a Bulb has raised more than $4.5 million through community donations to support the purchase of much-needed medical equipment and expansions for the hospital.
