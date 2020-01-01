Tanner James Silzer was born at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Jan. 1, 2020, at 8:53 a.m. (Stock photo)

Vernon hospital delivers New Year’s baby to Lake Country couple

First baby born at VJH this decade is a boy!

The Silzer family from Lake Country rang in the new decade with a brand new bundle of joy.

Tanner James Silzer was born at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Jan. 1, 2020, at 8:53 a.m to parents Amy and Cory Silzer.

The couple’s first baby weighed in at seven pounds and 12 ounces.

Tanner James joins the ranks of fellow 2020 babies; Kelowna’s baby McCune, the Interior’s first born, and B.C.’s first born Clarita, who was born in New Westminster.

Revelstoke had the second New Year’s baby born at an Interior Health hospital.

A baby girl was born at the Queen Victoria Hospital at 7:04 a.m.

READ MORE: B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

READ MORE: First 2020 baby for Interior Health born in Kelowna

