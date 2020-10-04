Vernon head shave fundraiser set for this afternoon

Vernon and Prince George women shaving heads to help raise money for mutual friend's daughter

Cute-as-the-dickens one-year-old Harper Hanki of Edmonton is in a race against time. Diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 in January, Hanki needs a special drug before she turns two in July 2021. Family friend Tanis Marquette of Vernon has launched an online fundraiser and will shave her head this afternoon, Sunday, Oct. 4, with another friend to help raise money for Hanki. (Facebook photo)

Two women will lose their hair today for an incredibly worthy cause.

Vernon’s Tanis Marquette and Bree Gable of Prince George are shaving their heads today, Sunday, Oct. 4, in hopes of raising more money one-year-old Harper Hanki and the medical treatment she needs for Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1. Marquette and Gable attended high school in Prince George together with Harper’s dad, John.

The head shave, complete with celebrity barbers Betty Selin and Jerhett Schafer from SUN-FM’s Sunrise Show, takes place at 1 p.m. at the Beauty Bar on 27th Street near Subway.

The event can also be seen through a live video feed on Faceook in order to avoid drawing a crowd due to COVID-19 precautions.

The ladies are hoping to raise $30,000 to help with Harper’s treatment. She has been receiving doses of Spinraza, a drug that carries a price tag of $125,000 per shot which is administered via lumbar puncture. What the Hankis are aiming for is a one-time IV treatment with a drug called Zolgensma. The cost of the drug is $2.8 million and it will change Harper’s life.

Harper, who lives in Edmonton, has to receive this drug before the age of two on July 12, 2021.

The pair are nearly halfway to their goal through a GoFundMe page for the campaign. You can donate through the page.

