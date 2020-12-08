Vernon group continues helping teenagers at Christmas

Teens Count Too continues partnership with Vernon radio station to ensure teens have Merry Christmas

A format change to the radio station hasn’t affected the partnership with Vernon-based Teens Count Too, whose main goal is looking after the well-being of teens in the community, particularly at Christmas and graduation.

Teens Count Too has announced a continuation in partnership with Pure Country 105.7, formerly SUN-FM.

Spokesperson Garry Molitwenik said many families are struggling with the thought that Christmas is coming amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Salvation Army will provide food and Santa’s Anonymous gifts for children 12 and under,” said Molitwenik. “Teens Count Too will provide gifts for the teens who are often left out. Last year, we gave out more than 250 hoodies, socks, hats, toiletries and miscellaneous gifts. Applications are made through the Salvation Army, schools or youth agencies.”

As for graduation, Teens Count Too is hoping 2021 will be back to normal.

“Our goal is to provide dresses, rent tuxedos and shoes, pay grad fees etc., to make sure all students can attend their graduation with pride,” said Molitwenik. “Again, all requests for assistance come from the school counsellors or other youth agencies in and around Vernon.”

Donations can be made payable to Teens Count Too, put in an envelope and passed under the door at Pure Country or mailed c/o Pure Country 105.7, 2800-31st St., Vernon, B.C., V1T 5H4.

