Fire crews responded to a grass fire Friday afternoon on Vernon Mountain above Phillips Road.

Responders were unable to access the location by vehicle and were uncertain whether the fire was within BX jurisdiction.

Jodi Barrie of Fire Rescue Services confirmed the smoke was a private burn on private property and was outside the City of Vernon Boundary.

To report a typo, email:newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.