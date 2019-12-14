Vernon giving tree to brighten holidays for those in need

Turning Points Collaborative Society has set up a giving tree for those who access its shelters, supportive housing and temporary winter mat programs. (Submitted photo)

Vernon residents can help make Christmas special for those in need by adding to the giving tree pile.

Turning Points Collaborative Society has set up a giving tree for those who access its shelters, supportive housing and temporary winter mat programs.

Hanging from the tree are dozens of personalized gift tags filled out by members of the community in need of a little support this holiday season.

“We call them ‘wish lists’, said Randene Wejr, Co-Executive Director at Turning Points Collaborative. “We have wish lists for women, men and even pets. For some, this might be the only present they get this Christmas.”

The wish lists typically include items such as backpacks, boots, jackets, toiletries, gift cards or pet products, depending on the individual’s need.

“The holidays can be a difficult time of year for some of our folks,” said Wejr. “By giving them a little gift, some of life’s essentials, maybe in some small way we can help make the holidays a little brighter.”

The giving tree can be found in the Turning Points administrative office. After picking up a tag, gifts must be returned to the office by Dec. 20. The gifts will be delivered in time for Christmas morning.

For more information or to donate, visit or call the Turning Points Collaborative administration office – unit 102, 3301 24 Avenue – or call 250-542-3555.

