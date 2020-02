Super Save Gas at 25th Avenue and 43rd Street selling regular gasoline at $1.09.9

Super Save Gas in Vernon at 25th Avenue and 43rd Street lowered its price of regular gasoline by nearly 20 cents compared to its competitors Sunday. (Morning Star - photo)

If you’re out for a Sunday drive in Vernon, and the gas gauge in your car is getting low, one service station has dropped its price considerably.

Price for regular gasoline at Super Save Gas on 25th Avenue at 43rd Street is $1.09.9/litre, resulting in lineups at its pumps.

The competitor across the street and other stations along the 25th Avenue corridor remained at $1.28.9.

