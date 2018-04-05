Gas prices continue to rise in B.C. (File photo / Northern View)

Vernon gas drops to 106.9

While Vancouver drivers continue to pay around 153.9, the price in Vernon drops, now at 106.9

  • Apr. 5, 2018 12:00 a.m.
The gasoline war continues to wage on the Vernon front.

As fuel costs continue to hover largely around the 153.9 mark in Vancouver, the ever-important liquid continues to fluctuate in price in the North Okanagan, with prices now as low as 106.9 at a 27th St. Super Save.

It isn’t all across the board in Vernon, though, with some gas bars sitting as high as 129.9.

Unlike it’s fellow B.C. towns, fuel prices in Vernon have been dropping steadily since Easter Sunday, when the government announced a tax increase on fuel, booze and cigarettes.

