Vernon FreshCo. seeks grocery clerks ahead of spring opening

Anyone over the age of 15 is encouraged to apply during Sobey's hiring fair at the Schubert Centre

Vernon FreshCo. will be holding a hiring fair in its hunt for grocery clerks ahead of the spring 2020 opening of its new downtown location. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Since the Downtown Safeway closed its doors in November, renovations have been underway altering the grocery store’s facade in its transformation to become FreshCo.

Now, the chain, owned by Sobeys, is ready to form its local team.

Vernon FreshCo. announced it will be holding a hiring fair to find grocery clerks ahead of its spring 2020 opening.

Anyone over the age of 15, regardless of experience levels, is encouraged to bring a resume to the Schubert Centre on Friday, March 13, from 11-7 p.m., or on Saturday, March 14, between 10-4 p.m. to apply.

The grocery chain says it offers flexible work schedules, competitive wages and benefits, paid training and free uniforms.

There is also a scholarship program for students and employees attending college and university.

To learn more about FreshCo. and what they’re looking for, visit sobeyscareers.com.

