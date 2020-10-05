Vernon Fire Rescue promotes kitchen safety

Fire Prevention Week campaign slogan is Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen

Vernon Fire Rescue Services has teamed up with the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign: “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” (File photo)

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign: Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!

Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 4-10.

The campaign’s goal is to provide education about simple but important actions everyone can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

According to the NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in Canada. Most home fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.

“We know cooking fires can be prevented,” said Lorraine Carli, vice-president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA. “Staying in the kitchen while cooking, using a timer, and avoiding distractions such as electronics or TV are steps everyone can take to keep families safe in their homes.”

VFRS encourages all residents to embrace the 2020 Fire Prevention Week theme.

“A cooking fire can grow quickly. Many homes have been damaged and people have been injured by fires that could easily have been prevented,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “There are several things we can do to stay safe while cooking and to prevent kitchen fires.”

Here are some safety tips for the kitchen:

Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling food. If you have to leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove;

If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly. Remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking;

You have to be alert when cooking. You won’t be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs, or have consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy;

Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool;

Have a “kid-free zone” of at least one metre around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

To learn more about Fire Prevention Week and cooking fire prevention, visit www.fpw.org.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Women shear locks in Vernon to help friend’s daughter

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star