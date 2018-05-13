Vernon fire crews battle ‘fully involved’ house fire

Calls of a structure fire at Big Chief Mobile Home Park were reported shortly after 5:20 p.m. Sunday

Vernon Fire Rescue crews work to battle a fully-involved blaze that caused significant damage to a Big Chief Mobile Home Park residence Sunday, May 13. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

A home at Big Chief Mobile Home Park burst into flames after a neighbour reported hearing a pop Sunday evening.

Vernon Fire Rescue brought 12 firefighters to the scene shortly after 5:30 p.m. to knock down the blaze, which caused significant damage to the home.

“We received a call of a fully involved structure fire. Upon arrival at the mobile home, the fire was burning on the deck and got into the attic space,” said Dan Walker, Vernon Fire Rescue captain. “We advanced some lines. We had about 12 personnel on scene and about three pieces of apparatus.”

Crews attacked the fire from the outside of the structure and sprayed water on a neighbouring home to prevent further damage.

The neighbour, who called 9-1-1 at 5:20 p.m. after she saw the fire, said the homeowners were away when the fire started.

“At this time, it’s under investigation,” Walker said.

Fire crews extinguished the flame and left the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

