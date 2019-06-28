Vernon family robbed of necklace that contains son’s ashes

"It is possible the thief does not know that the necklace contains something so important"

A Vernon family is pleading with the public to help reunite them with a stolen necklace that contains the ashes of their deceased son.

The family reported a theft from their motor vehicle Monday, June 24 in the 3800 block of 21st Avenue in Vernon. Stolen from the vehicle was a necklace that holds great sentimental value for the family, as it contains the ashes of their deceased son.

The necklace is described as:

Silver in colour

One large cross with a small cross dangling from an overlay of small diamonds that are in a V shape

“The family is hoping that someone will recognize the necklace and have it in themselves to come forward and reunite the family with one of the only pieces they have left of their son,” said RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. “It is possible the thief does not know that the necklace contains something so important. This is their chance to do something positive and return the item to police.”

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the necklace they are asked to contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171 (File #2019-12811) or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

The necklace can also be returned to the City of Vernon Community Safety Unit, 3010 31st Ave., in Vernon.

