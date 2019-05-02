Vernon downtown washroom closed

The building has been a frequent target of vandalism over the years and that has resulted in thousands of dollars in repair costs for the City of Vernon taxpayer.

The Downtown Public Washroom, located in the 3000 Block of 31 Avenue will be closed immediately for repairs resulting from recent vandalism.

It is expected that the facility will re-open for public use on Wednesday, May 15.

The building has been a frequent target of vandalism over the years and that has resulted in thousands of dollars in repair costs for the City of Vernon taxpayer.

Vandalism is a crime and needs to be reported immediately. For ‘in progress’ incidents of vandalism or other misuse please contact the RCMP or the Bylaw Compliance office at 250-550- 3505.

