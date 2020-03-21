Vernon daycare supporting essential service workers amid COVID-19

Maven Lane has closed its doors to all other members as of 5:30 p.m. March 20

A Vernon daycare has closed its doors to all members except for those who are essential service providers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maven Lane Early Childhood Centre’s Vernon location has been shut down as of 5:30 p.m. Friday. It’s Coldstream location will be open Monday, March 23 to support essential service providers who are in need of child care.

Essential services vary between sector but are generally recognized as services critical to preserving life, health and basic societal functioning. In light of the pandemic, definitions of essential services have broadened.

“We’ve had grocery store clerks send in applications, gas station attendants, food delivery, (and) we haven’t turned anyone away at this point,” said executive director Hollie Henderson.

The B.C. government is providing financial aid to child care providers, helping day cares stay open to support essential service workers during the pandemic.

“The British Columbia government is taking steps to support the child care sector while ensuring parents who must work during the COVID-19 pandemic continue to have access to child care, with new funding for providers,” the province announced Friday.

For additional information, contact Hollie Henderson at ed@mavenlane.org or by calling 250-558-9963 ext. 201.

