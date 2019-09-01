Vernon dance raising funds for late instructor’s favourite non-dancing event

Dancing in the Moonlight event honours Ruth Blencoe, who loved the Christmas Lunch

Ruth Blencoe and her husband, George, pictured in a Vernon Winter Carnival contest photo. Ruth Blencoe died in a February car accident and George is hoping to revive one of her favourite events, the Christmas Lunch, by helping to organize a fundraising dance in her memory. (Morning Star - file photo)

It was her favourite non-dancing event.

And now, the late Ruth Blencoe’s widower, George Blencoe, wants to bring it back.

A former employee at Kindale Developmental Association, and a well-loved Vernon dance instructor, Ruth Blencoe died in February in a car accident.

“The Christmas Lunch was Ruth’s favourite event,” said George, referring to a catered feast held annually in the auditorium at the Vernon Recreation Complex, which will now be called the Blencoe Christmas Lunch.

George pledged to bring back the Christmas Lunch for people with diverse abilities.

“Ruth loved seeing the joy that the celebration brought to a segment of the population of our community that is often forgotten at Christmas.”

In Ruth’s memory, Blencoe and friends will host the Dancing in the Moonlight country dance featuring Lee Dinwoodie on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Schubert Centre. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the dance will start at 8 p.m.

The dance will help raise funds for the Blencoe Christmas Lunch.

Tickets are $30 in advance from Bannister Honda, White House Mortgages and the Schubert Centre. The price for tickets at the door will be $40.

