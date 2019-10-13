Vernon columnist seeks stories for potential book

Carole Fawcett of The Morning Star's Boomer Talk column wants to hear from boomers and seniors

The Morning Star’s baby boomer columnist wants to hear from boomers for a potential book.

Carole Fawcett, Boomer Talk columnist, is collecting stories from boomers and seniors “while they are still here to tell them.”

“I am wanting to collect unique stories from boomers and up who want to share something that would be inspriational, motivational, showed tenacity, was funny or helped someone else, and I want to collect these stories for a book,” said Fawcett.

“Perhaps someone who came to Canada as a war bride, or someone who somehow survived the depression, or someone who had something totally unusual and unexpected happen and how they managed to cope. I think there are a lot of wonderful stories out there in real life that should be recorded and kept before these wonderful memories leave this earth.

READ MORE: COLUMN: BOOMER TALK: Practically perfect

READ MORE: COLUMN: BOOMER TALK: Dem bones gonna walk around you

“I am not writing biographies – just incidents from within a life and how it was dealt with.”

Fawcett believes people can learn from the experiences of others, to see how they’ve dealt with adversity, loss, fear and even from something totally hilarious as well.

If you’re interested, you can contact Fawcett at flower1@shaw.ca.

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.