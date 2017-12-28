Vernon clarifies snow removal policy

Cleared snow piled up along 25th Avenue in Vernon. Photo Credit: Barry Gerding/Black Press

The City of Vernon wants local residents to understand how street snow clearing is prioritized.

The city’s snow and ice program divides roads into the following priorities:

• Priority 1 Roads—include arterials, collectors, bus routes, school zones and selected problem areas

• Priority 2 Roads— include all remaining roads except lanes and cul-de-sacs

• Priority 3 Roads—include lanes and cul-de-sacs

Depending on the volume and duration of the snow event, response times will vary to allow work crews the appropriate time to respond.

Based on the forecasted snowfall, it may be 12 to 36 hours after the end of the snow event before local roads are addressed.

Although city manpower and equipment are out in full force, drivers are reminded to please use caution and drive according to the road conditions.

Allow yourself more time to get to your destination and drive defensively in these winter conditions.

Sidewalks and walkways maintained by the city are also cleared on a priority basis.

Sidewalks adjacent to residential and commercial properties are the responsibility of the resident or tenant.

Residents and tenants are reminded to please keep the sidewalks safe for pedestrians by shoveling the snow and removing the ice from the sidewalks and foot paths adjacent to their property.

When shoveling sidewalks and driveways, the public is asked to avoid piling snow on travel lanes, storm drains, fire hydrants or bus pickup/drop-off areas.

For a more information, please see the Snow and Ice web page on the City of Vernon website, www.vernon.ca.

For more information, call 250-549-6757.

