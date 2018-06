Vernon Christian School grads took to the courthouse steps for photo opportunities June 21

Vernon Christian School class of 2018 throws their hats in celebration on the steps of the Vernon Law Courts Thursday, June 21. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Vernon Christian School grads and family overtook the Vernon Law Courts steps Thursday, June 21 to snap their graduation photos.

While the graduating class was small, the smiles were big and laughter filled the air.

Congratulations to the class of 2018.

