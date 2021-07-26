Vernon business gets Lake Country residents fired up

Wood fired pizza truck operating with exemption, while barbecues banned in parks

A major misunderstanding left a local business feeling the heat this weekend.

After a barbecue ban was put in place Friday, July 23, some residents were steaming over the fact that a food truck was allowed to use its flaming oven.

Gary’s Woodfired Pizza sets up at the Oyama Community Hall, Polson Night Market, and other locations, on the weekends. While open flames of any kind are banned in public spaces, this business has proper approvals to operate.

“People misunderstood the new bylaw that came to effect last Friday; they got scared and called the fire department,” said Camille Hivelin, who owns the concession. “Everything is fine now.

“All this story is a big misunderstanding.”

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development approved an exemption for this business to operate despite burning bans July 2.

“RCMP, bylaw and fire department agreed all together to let us operate at the community hall.”

Hivelin encourages those who are looking for authentic Italian pizza to come by.

“And if you still don’t agree please don’t scream at us and don’t throw us in the lake without our bathing suit.”

Barbecues of any kind are banned in Lake Country, and throughout the Central Okanagan.

“Continuing high temperatures and dry conditions have resulted in a high to extreme fire danger rating in Lake Country, prompting the prohibition of open flames or barbecues, either briquette or propane, in district parks,” the district said.

Smoking, vaping or fires of any kind are not allowed at any time in parks.

Signs are posted at key locations in the community advising residents of the prohibitions and enforcement officers are on the lookout for compliance.

“Please enjoy district parks and trails safely and keep the barbecue at home for now.”

