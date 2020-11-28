Vernon budget opens for public input

Residents can have their say on how their tax dollars are spent.

Vernon City Council will be holding special budget meetings next week to review the proposed 2021 – 2025 financial plan. Meetings will take place Monday, Nov. 30 and Tuesday, Dec. 1, starting at 9 a.m. both days.

The meetings will be held in Council Chambers at City Hall with opportunity for public input on Nov. 30 at 2:30 p.m. and Dec. 1 at 11:30 a.m.

“Everyone is reminded that, in accordance with the orders of the Provincial Health Officer, non-medical face masks that cover the mouth and nose are currently required inside all City of Vernon facilities,” the city states.

For more information and to view the proposed 2021 – 2025 financial plan, visit www.vernon.ca/budget-process.

