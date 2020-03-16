Vernon brewery closes temporarily amid COVID-19

Marten Brewing Co. is closing its doors in downtown Vernon amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The brewery will closed until further notice, the popular dining spot said in a social media post.
“Marten Brewing Co. will be closed for a few days in this time of uncertainty,” the post said. “We have chosen to make this a proactive initiative to help reign in the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The staff said they’re looking forward to re-opening when more clear direction is given by the province and proper health authorities.
Marten will update its Facebook and Google listing with any updates.
@caitleerachCaitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.