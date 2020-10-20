Vernon once again boasts the lowest gas prices in B.C. Oct. 20, 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon boasts lowest gas prices in B.C.

Gas going up, and down, throughout the North Okanagan

Vernon continues to be at the top, er bottom, of the barrel prices.

Gas dropped to $.95.9 Tuesday, Oct. 20 at one station (SuperSave).

Meanwhile across the street, the Petro Canada competition prices rose to $1.09.9, before dropping to $.97.9 as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

As of Sunday, Oct. 18 Vernon boasted the lowest prices in B.C. according to gasbuddy.com at $.99.9.

Tuesday’s price of $.95.9 again put Vernon at the top of the lowest prices on GasBuddy.

