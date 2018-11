One-day shutdowns at BX Ranch and Mutrie parks

Dog lovers, be alerted that two Vernon area parks will be closed for a short period for maintenance.

Mutrie Dog Park will be closed today, Friday, Nov. 9, and BX Dog Park will close Monday.

RELATED: BX Ranch Park and Mutrie Road Dog Park closing for improvements

The Regional District of North Okanagan apologizes for any inconvenience.

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.