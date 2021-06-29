Verdict in White Rock manslaughter case set for Aug. 20

A decision in the case of a man who was charged with manslaughter following an assault that led to the death of a White Rock senior is set for Aug. 20 in Surrey Provincial Court.
Ross Banner’s trial was held over three days last week, from June 21-23.
Banner, 71 at the time of his arrest, was initially charged with aggravated assault following a Feb. 19, 2020 altercation in the 15200-block of Pacific Avenue.
The charge was upgraded after the elderly victim – who police at the time said had “visible injuries to his upper body” – later died in hospital.
The pair were known to each other, police said.
