Vehicles stolen over Christmas holidays

Four vehicles in Fernie were stolen between Christmas and Boxing Day. Several other vehicles were rummaged through and looted.

Of the four stolen, two have been recovered.

RCMP are still seeking a 2017 Dodge Durango, Alberta license plate number BWV-2615.

The other vehicle not yet recovered is a grey 2017 GMC Acadia, Montana license plate number 704-082C.

There are no suspects or any other information known at this time. The time frame in which the vehicles were stolen is between December 25 and 26. Direction of travel is unknown.

A white 2006 Ford F-250 was stolen on December 24 from the Crowsnest Pass, Alberta plate BGR-2677. This vehicle has also not been recovered.

The Elk Valley RCMP would like to remind residents, especially over the holiday season, to make sure their vehicles are locked, and that their keys are not left inside. Also, to ensure their personal belongings are removed from the vehicle.

Anyone with information pertaining to these thefts can contact the Elk Valley RCMP.