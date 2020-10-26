Vehicles slip and slide in Salmon Arm Monday morning as snow falls

Streets are slick in Salmon Arm this morning, Oct. 26, with drivers struggling to stay on the roads in multiple locations. (File photo)

Motorists are advised to stay off the roads in the Shuswap this morning if possible, due to slick driving conditions as snow falls on ice below.

Salmon Arm has seen several problem areas, with many reports of accidents and near-accidents on social media.

Fifth Street SE, as it heads up to meet 10th Avenue SE, has been blocked off due to drivers sliding off 10th above the intersection with Fifth (above Shoemaker Hill).

Other problem areas include 20th Avenue SE and 10th Street SE, 20th Street SE, Okanagan Avenue, 30th Street by South Broadview Elementary.

Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, said city roads staff have been out since early this morning plowing and sanding.

“I would speculate that many of the traffic issues are due to people not having appropriate winter tires on their vehicles and that people are not driving with caution and to road conditions.”

Highway 1 was closed east of Canoe Beach Drive earlier this morning but has since opened.

The Environment Canada forecast for Salmon Arm calls for periods of snow ending near noon Monday, then mainly cloudy. Skies are predicted to clear this evening with winds up to 15 km/hr, with a low of minus 4C. With the wind chill, the temperature is forecast for minus 6C overnight.

Temperatures are forecast to rise Tuesday, Oct. 27, going up to a high of 10C on Thursday.

