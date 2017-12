Police respond to collision between tractor trailer and semi at TCH and McLeod Street.

Vehicles were damaged but no serious injuries were sustained after an SUV collided with a tractor-trailer on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West reports that at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, an SUV was turning west onto the Trans-Canada Highway from McLeod Street when it ran into the rear of the semi’s trailer, causing damage to both vehicles.

“No injuries were sustained that required a trip to the hospital…,” said West.